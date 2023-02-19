Wethersfield

Person Hit By Car on Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield

NBC Connecticut

Drivers traveling along the Berlin Turnpike this evening should anticipate pumping the brakes.

Police in Wethersfield say the northbound side by Route 175 is closed after a person was hit by a car. The extent of their injuries are not known and it is unclear if the driver remained on scene.

Authorities did not give a timetable as to when they anticipate that portion of the Turnpike to reopen.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Wethersfieldcar accidentBerlin Turnpike
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us