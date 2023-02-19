Person Hit By Car on Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield

Drivers traveling along the Berlin Turnpike this evening should anticipate pumping the brakes.
Police in Wethersfield say the northbound side by Route 175 is closed after a person was hit by a car. The extent of their injuries are not known and it is unclear if the driver remained on scene.
Authorities did not give a timetable as to when they anticipate that portion of the Turnpike to reopen.
