A motor vehicle accident with injuries is causing delays for drivers on Route 9 in Middletown, according to state police.

Officers with Troop F were dispatched to the area at approximately 7:15 p.m.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time, according to police. Lifestar said they were called to the scene.

State police said drivers traveling in or around the area should expect delays. No additional information was immediately available.