Accused Crystal Meth Dealers Arrested Near West Hartford School: Police

Police in West Hartford announced the arrests of two men in connection with an investigation into illegal drug sales.

The West Hartford Police Department says its Community Support Unit executed a search warrant for an apartment on Farmington Avenue on the morning of April 27.

The apartment building is about 200 feet away from the Whiting Lane Elementary School.

Police say the following items were seized during the search:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

$1,552 in cash

16.6 pounds of suspected Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate, or GHB

32.8 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine

8.2 grams of Psilocybin, or psychedelic mushrooms

Assorted drug factory/packaging equipment

West Hartford police say the two men arrested in connection with the investigation are facing multiple charges, including:

Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell

Possession of Hallucinogen with Intent to Sell

Operation of a Drug Factory

Illegal Sale within 1500 feet of a School

The two arrested individuals, both from West Hartford, are scheduled to appear in court later this month.