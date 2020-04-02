Accused FedEx Impostors in Masks and Gloves Arrested in Plainfield: Police

Plainfield police have arrested three people who are accused of impersonating FedEx employees and stealing items. Police said two of them were wearing surgical masks and gloves.

Officers responded to Putnam Road in the Wauregan village of Plainfield just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday to investigate a report of a suspicious Toyota Corolla with New Jersey plates and two people inside wearing surgical masks and gloves, police said.

The driver, 24-year-old Richard S. Delossantoskelly, and the passenger, 27-year-old Iliana Cruz, both of New Jersey, said their vehicle overheated and a friend lived close, according to police.

They were wearing FedEx uniform shirts but denied working there, police said.

Inside the vehicle, police found several fraudulent Connecticut operator’s licenses and two new unopened iPhones.

When questioned, Delossantoskelly and Cruz, could not give a valid reason for having them, police said.

Delossantoskelly was arrested and charged with two counts of forgery in the second degree and was later released on a $10,000 bond.

The vehicle they were in had New Jersey registration U29LXR.

Later, around 5:12 p.m., officers were sent to another Putnam Road address after a package was stolen.

The caller reported that an unauthorized purchase of an iPhone was made to her Verizon account on March 29 and she saw a man stealing a package off her porch and flee to a blue Land Rover SUV with New Jersey Registration C96MBA.

Police said they swarmed the area and found the vehicle on East Main Street in Central Village and it attempted to flee onto Interstate 395.

Police said Delossantoskelly and Cruz were the passengers and they identified the driver as 43-year-old Waldo Guerrerro- Perez, of New Jersey. Inside the vehicle, police found another new iPhone and multiple FedEx shirts, police said.

Guerrerro-Perez was charged with larceny in the fourth degree.

Cruz became overwhelmed with anger on scene, failed to comply with officers’ verbal commands and was charged with interfering with an officer, police said.

Cruz and Guerrerro-Perez were transported to the Plainfield Police Department, where they were processed, and both were released on $5,000 bonds.

Delossantoskelly, Guerrerro-Perez, and Cruz are all scheduled to appear in court on June 1 due to alternative scheduling based on response to COVID-19.