new haven

Achievement First Amistad High School in New Haven to increase presence Tuesday after report of weapon

New-Haven-Police
NBC Connecticut

Achievement First Amistad High School in New Haven dismissed students early Monday and there will be an increased police presence at the school on Tuesday after a report that someone brought a weapon to campus.  

The school said it immediately locked the school down on Monday after receiving a report that a weapon had been brought to campus and they notified the police, who arrived within minutes to investigate.

Nothing unsafe was found on campus, but the school said it dismissed students early out of an abundance of caution.

There will be increased police presence during arrival on Tuesday as a precaution.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us