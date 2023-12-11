Achievement First Amistad High School in New Haven to increase presence Tuesday after report of weapon

Achievement First Amistad High School in New Haven dismissed students early Monday and there will be an increased police presence at the school on Tuesday after a report that someone brought a weapon to campus.

The school said it immediately locked the school down on Monday after receiving a report that a weapon had been brought to campus and they notified the police, who arrived within minutes to investigate.

Nothing unsafe was found on campus, but the school said it dismissed students early out of an abundance of caution.

There will be increased police presence during arrival on Tuesday as a precaution.