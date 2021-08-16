Acid Spill Closes Roads, Forces Evacuations in Meriden

A state emergency response unit is at a facility in Meriden and nearby homes are being evacuated after an unknown acid began spilling from a tractor-trailer Monday afternoon.

The crew from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the Tradebe facility on Gracey Avenue.

Tradebe is listed online as a hazardous waste removal company.

Officials at the scene have determined a drum inside the truck is leaking a combination of hydrofluoric acid, nitric acid, and chromium.

The floor of the tractor-trailer has been severely damaged and several other drums have also been damaged, according to DEEP. The trailer and the damaged drums will have to be removed.

Duffy Avenue and Gracey Avenue are closed and several nearby homes have been evacuated or people have been told to shelter in place.