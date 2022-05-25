Active Investigation Underway in Montville

Connecticut State Police said they're investigating an active disturbance at a home in Montville.

There is a police presence at a home on Oak Road.

State police said the incident is not as it was initially reported and it appears that the incident is related to an ongoing neighbor dispute.

It's unknown what specifically the disturbance entails and it's unclear if there are any injuries. State police are asking people to avoid the area.

Police said they'll be leaving the scene shortly.

No additional information was immediately available.