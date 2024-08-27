Active police investigation underway at Norwich apartment complex

An active police investigation is underway at Stonington Estate Apartments in Norwich.
State police said they're assisting Norwich police at the apartment complex located off Stonington Road.
There's a heavy police presence in the area. Police haven't said what specifically they're investigating.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.