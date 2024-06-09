Activists call for Milford police firings as in-custody death investigation continues

A call for answers and accountability. A protest was held in Milford for Michael Brown on Saturday. He’s the man that died in Milford police custody earlier this week. Protestors say the officers used excessive force and should be fired.

“Justice for Michael Brown!”

Chants from activists and community members demanding accountability in the death of Brown. He died in Milford police custody after being arrested Wednesday on eight shoplifting warrants.

“Accusations of shoplifting is not and should not be a death sentence,” said Kerry Ellington, of New Haven.

Body camera footage released by the Office of the Inspector General shows Brown being arrested outside of Big Y. They say Milford police officers were called there for a shoplifting investigation. Milford officers ask for his ID. He refuses and tries to get into his car.

The video continues for the next three minutes with police attempting to get Brown out of the car. During the struggle, Brown, who was walking moments earlier, claims he has a broken leg.

It took officers 54 seconds from the moment he’s pulled from the car to the ground to get him hand cuffed. He’s later rolled over and appears fine before the bodycam ends.

The Office of Inspector General and Milford police both say Brown experienced a medical event here in the parking lot moments later. Medical assistance was called and Brown was given Narcan. He later died at the hospital.

Activists believe excessive force was used in Brown’s arrest and want to see the Milford police officers gone.

“We the community know that something wrong was done and we’re demanding that every officer involved be immediately fired and be immediately decertified,” Jazmarie Melendez with Justice4Jayson said.

They’re also demanding all bodycam footage be available for Brown’s family to review.

“They should be able to see from the point of contact, they should be able to see from the point of contact with police to the end what really occurred,” Melendez said.

Activists say they plan to continue organizing by attending police commission meetings and getting in touch with Brown’s family to give their support.

“We are sorry that this has happened to you. We stand with you. You are not alone. We’re doing this out of respect for you. We want to let you know we stand with you. That we are here for you,” Shaenna Taylor with Bridgeport Strong said.

The Office of the Inspector General is investigating Brown’s death. The Chief Medical Examiner has not made a determination yet. We’ve reached out to Milford Police for a status update on those officers but haven’t heard back. The OIG also has not yet responded to a question about why the body cam footage ends before the medical event and treatment.