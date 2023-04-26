Activists Gather for Multiple Sclerosis State Action Day

Lawmakers and Multiple Sclerosis activists showed their support at the State Capitol, sharing their stories and calling for better health insurance coverage.

"I am passionate about this issue because I have been living with MS for 23 years," said State Rep. Sarah Keitt.

Keitt joined activists just like her Wednesday. She says MS is what inspired her to run for political office.

Since January, she has used her platform to give a voice to this community.

"People with disabilities are quite often disenfranchised because many of them can't make it to days like today," said Keitt.

According to the National MS Society, MS is three times more common in women than in men. Most people are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50.

That was true for Peter Kavroudakis of Colchester.

"It's an invisible disease. A lot of the time you can't look at somebody and know they have it," said Kavroudakis.

Kavroudakis was 25 years old when he was first diagnosed with MS. He says he woke up one day only to realize he couldn't move the left side of his body. Today, he deals with chronic fatigue, weakness and problems speaking.

"It was a long journey to get diagnosed. Took about a year, two years to get diagnosed," said Kavroudakis.

It has also been a long journey for him and others to obtain the right medication.

Activists came together in support of SB No. 6, a bill that works to eliminate step therapy. This is when insurance companies require patients to try to the most cost-effective drugs before moving on to more expensive and risky ones.

"The insurance companies wouldn't let me take a specific medication that was a time-release and a better version of...I had to go through three or four other meds over the course of a year. I was in massive pain...I know my condition got worse because of it," said activist and navy veteran Peter Swartz of Berlin.

But Swartz doesn't let his illness define him, it only ignites his passion for a powerful cause.

"It is what it is, you know? We deal with it. We don't want it, but I've embraced what I have because I can't change it," said Swartz.

This Saturday, there will be an MS walk in East Hartford at 10 a.m. Those interested can register and donate here.