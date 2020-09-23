Activists Pushing for Social Justice Disappointed by Taylor Decision

Those fighting for social justice say they were disappointed by the decision not to charge any police officers directly with the death of Breonna Taylor.

In response, protests were held across the country including in Manchester.

“I sobbed. I said to my mother, ‘We might as well just lay down and die,’” said Keren Prescott, Power Up Manchester founder.

About a dozen people started a 12-hour long protest at the intersection of Center and Main Streets.

Before that a group hit the streets for what they dubbed a car parade for justice.

They spread their message as they wound through some neighborhoods in town.

“Even though Breonna might not see justice from the legal department there it’s important we’re out every day showing people this still matters,” said Audrey Adams-Mejia of Manchester.

On Wednesday, UConn also held a Virtual Vigil for Justice, Peace and Action.

The UConn community is invited to join in a Virtual Vigil for Justice, Peace and Action tonight at 6 p.m. on WebEx.



And U.S. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro tweeted out:

“Breonna Taylor’s horrific killing and the lack of accountability represent a system that is failing so many Americans. Today’s news exemplifies why the Senate must pass the Justice in Policing Act.”

“We’ve had enough. We are beyond sick and tired,” said Prescott.

Activists in Manchester held a moment of silence.

After having been protesting for quite some time, some became emotional as the Breonna Taylor news weighed on them and promised they weren’t giving up.

“I fight for you. I will continue to fight for you,” said Prescott.

The group is planning other events in the coming weeks.