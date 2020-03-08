activists

Activists Urge Lawmakers to Pass Bill to Protect Pedestrians

connecticut state capitol
NBCConnecticut.com

Connecticut activists have implored lawmakers to pass legislation to protect pedestrians and bikers.

This year 15 pedestrians were killed by motorists, The Hartford Courant reported Friday.

Anthony Cherolis, who leads an effort by the Center for Latino Progress to improve transportation infrastructure in Hartford says the House bill includes provisions that have been successful in reducing pedestrian deaths outside Connecticut.

Provisions include increasing fines for drivers using cellphones, gives pedestrians the right of way in crosswalks, and prohibits “dooring” — opening a car door in the path of a pedestrian or bicyclist.

“I hope we don’t have to plug away for years on this bill,” Cherolis said. “Other cities, states and countries are already doing these things.”

