Actress Anika Noni Rose Says Missing Aunt From Conn. Has Been Found

Anika Noni Rose's aunt, Diane, was reported missing out of New Haven and the actress says she's been found and is in the hospital.

Police issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Diane Rose on Friday.

She had been missing for approximately 24 hours, Rose said in a tweet on Friday afternoon.

MISSING

my aunt, Diane Rose.

New Haven, Ct.

In her 70s, & very tiny. Mother of one son who she loves dearly. She’s the aunt who took me on adventures just the two of us. She is deeply loved.

It’s been 24 hrs.

I will add a telephone number soon.

Please RT. please pray. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TSke4rgfQq — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) April 9, 2021

In the tweet, the actress from Bloomfield described her aunt as a "mother of one son who she loves dearly."

"She's the aunt who took me on adventures just the two of us. She is deeply loved," Rose said in the tweet.

Later on Friday night, Rose said her aunt had been found, but said she's not out of the woods and is currently in the hospital.

"We don't know if she was attacked or fell. I don't know, so if you are a praying person, please keep praying, but thank you for all that you've said and done so far in her name," Rose said in a video posted on Twitter.

Authorities have not released any details about where Rose's aunt was found.

Rose is best known for voicing Princess Tiana in Disney's "The Princess and The Frog."