Adam Sandler Postpones March Appearance at Mohegan Sun

Adam Sandler has postponed his March tour dates, including an appearance at Mohegan Sun, due to concerns about COVID-19.

Sandler’s 100% Fresher Show at Mohegan Sun Arena on March 20 was sold out.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, Sandler announced all the March tour dates would be postponed and rescheduled due to concerns about the coronavirus. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets for new dates, but those looking to get a refund should contact the company they purchased from.

—reschedule the dates once things are back to normal. Stay safe, wash your hands, don’t make out with Schneider, and we will get through this like champs. Look forward to having a great night with you soon.



Love you all,

Adam Sandler — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) March 11, 2020

A second show was already scheduled for Mohegan Sun Arena on April 24.