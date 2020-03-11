Adam Sandler Postpones March Appearance at Mohegan Sun

Adam Sandler has postponed his March tour dates, including an appearance at Mohegan Sun, due to concerns about COVID-19.
Sandler’s 100% Fresher Show at Mohegan Sun Arena on March 20 was sold out.
In a series of tweets Wednesday, Sandler announced all the March tour dates would be postponed and rescheduled due to concerns about the coronavirus. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets for new dates, but those looking to get a refund should contact the company they purchased from.
A second show was already scheduled for Mohegan Sun Arena on April 24.