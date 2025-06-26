Here's something that should've been brought to your attention yesterday: Adam Sandler is going on tour.

The iconic comedy actor is hitting the road this fall for a 30-city run across the U.S. and Canada – including two visits to New England – for the “Adam Sandler: You’re My Best Friend” tour.

Here's when and where Sandler will be performing:

Friday, Sept. 26 – Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

Tuesday Sept. 30 – TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Sandler, 58, was born in New York but grew up in Manchester, New Hampshire. He's filmed several movies set in the region, including "Grown Ups" and "Hubie Halloween," and worn a Boston Bruins sweater and Hartford Whalers shirt in two well-known character looks. Plus, he collaborated with former Boston Celtics star Kevin Garnett in "Uncut Gems."

Sandler got his start on "Saturday Night Live" before notable lead roles in "Billy Madison," "Happy Gilmore" (and the upcoming sequel), "The Waterboy" and "The Wedding Singer."

Officials with Live Nation said that ticket presales begin at noon on Thursday, June 26, with general ticket sales at noon on Friday, June 27. More details on tickets can be found through Ticketmaster.

You can also find the full list of Sandler's tour dates and locations here.

