Additional 7 Weeks of Unemployment Available Under ‘High Extended Benefits' Program

Thousands in Connecticut who receive unemployment benefits will be eligible for an additional seven weeks of benefits under the federal High Extended Benefits program, according to the state Department of Labor.

Connecticut Department of Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby said Thursday that the three-month average unemployment rate in Connecticut is 8.3%, which, under the federal High Extended Benefits program, triggers an additional seven weeks of unemployment benefits for claimants.

This will bring about 28,000 state extended benefits unemployment filers from 13 weeks to 20 weeks.

The state Department of Labor said the additional weeks of benefits will not impact Pandemic Unemployment Assistance filers. They are already receiving 79 weeks under the American Rescue Plan.

The state’s unemployment rate increased from 8.3 percent in January to 8.5 percent in February.

A news release from the state Department of Labor said that states trigger on to High Extended Benefits when their three-month average unemployment rate is 8 or higher.

“High Extended Benefits will infuse millions of dollars into households and the economy as both recover from the pandemic,” Westby said in a statement.

He said the state has disbursed $7.5 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits over the last year to about 580,000 Connecticut workers who “were employed one day and unemployed the next.”

What You Need to Know About The Additional Weeks of Benefits

The state Department of Labor said the additional weeks of benefits will not impact Pandemic Unemployment Assistance filers. They are already receiving 79 weeks under the American Rescue Plan.

The state Department of Labor will inform claimants of the benefit extension.

If you are affected, you must continue to file weekly certification on the green button at www.FileCTUI.com, but do not need to complete a separate application.

The state last triggered on to High Extended Benefits in August 2020 and triggered off in November 2020.

The state added 3,000 jobs in February, the private sector added 4,000 jobs this month and Connecticut has recovered 58.4% of the 292,400 jobs lost during March to April 2020, according to the state Department of Labor.

Patrick Flaherty, the acting director of research for the state Department of Labor, said the unemployment rate is only one marker of our economy and  the numbers also signal that Connecticut’s job market is poised to recover once people are vaccinated and feel safe enough to return to daily activities, workplaces, and recreation.

