Additional Help Paying Energy Bills is Available to Conn. Families

Families in Connecticut who need help paying their electric or home heating bills are encouraged to apply early to receive assistance through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, along with U.S. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal announced the LIHEAP program will receive an additional $21 million dollars to help families in Connecticut. That’s in addition to the roughly $76 million that was already promised.

“This particular piece of help will save some families from being dislodged from their housing. They’re having to deal with escalating costs of the price of rent and they’re having to deal with escalating costs for the price of fuel and electric and they need your help,” said President and CEO of the New Haven Community Action Agency Amos Smith.

To apply for help paying your energy bills. you can be a homeowner or renter and use home heating oil, electric or natural gas.

The Commissioner for the Connecticut Department of Social Services Deidre Gifford encouraged families to apply early online or at their local Community Action Agency. People can call 211 if they need assistance.