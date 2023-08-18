Addressing Vibrio concerns in Connecticut

As families make their way to the shoreline to enjoy the beaches, state health officials are asking people take precautions going in the water or if they’re eating shellfish.

They’re warning about a potentially deadly bacteria in Long Island Sound.

Pristine conditions are bringing visitors to Silver Sands State Park in Milford. People wading in the water to get a feel of the ocean.

“It’s nice and cool. It’s lovely,” 10-year-old Harper Queally said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“I just wanted my feet to get wet. It feels nice,” 10-year-old Heath Queally said.

However, state health officials are asking people to be careful getting into the water. If they have open wounds, they should cover them with watertight bandages or not go in due to the potential of the Vibrio bacteria seeping in.

“We definitely won’t be going for swims if there’s any types of wounds or anything,” Deirdre Queally, of Milford, said.

Health officials say two of the three cases in Connecticut involved people going into the water with open wounds and getting a severe infection from Vibrio. Another case involved a Connecticut resident eating oysters from out-of-state. Of the three vibrio cases, two people have died.

At Oyster Eve in Milford, all shellfish are subjected to the state’s tight protocol against the bacteria.

“The shellfish are being directly iced and shaded to prevent Vibrio from multiplying in the shellfish tissue,” Emily Marquis, with the Connecticut Bureau of Aquiculture, said.

Marquis said the bacteria hasn’t been detected during the two years that the state has tested shellfish tissue which is good news for people enjoying shucked oysters. For those who wade in the water...

“We’re always careful, for sure. Absolutely. Keep a close eye on these guys. Safety first,” Deirdre Queally said.

Health officials again do stress no Vibrio infection have been detected in any oysters eaten here in Connecticut. If you are still hesitant, you can always have them cooked fully before eating.