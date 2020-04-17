The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

A promising new therapy using blood from recovered coronavirus patients is now authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.

Convalescent plasma, a type of passive immunity, offers a patient antibodies that are available immediately which the immune system can use to fight a virus. The Journal of the American Medical Association in March reported the dramatic improvement of five critically ill COVID-19 patients on ventilators in Shenzen, China, after receiving plasma treatments. Three were discharged eventually discharged while the others' condition stabilized.

Now you can help seriously ill COVID-19 patients. If you have recovered from the coronavirus and are at least 18 years old, and are in good health after a laboratory-confirmed diagnosis of infection, you're eligible to become a plasma donor.

To donate blood plasma, click here.