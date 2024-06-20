Advice for exercising safely during extreme heat

This heat can be dangerous especially for those exercising outside.

At least one person was hospitalized after a heat-related issue while hiking in the state.

As the sun set after record-breaking heat in the state, families enjoyed activities as things cooled off a little at Charter Oak Park in Manchester.

“It feels hot, but it’s better than earlier,” said Michael Williams of Hartford. “We just had ice cream. Yeah, I got cooled down from that.”

Avoiding the sun especially between 10:30am and 2:00pm is recommended by experts and those exercising should consider doing it in the early morning or evening when it’s not as harsh.

“Like torching, like blazing hot earlier and now it's like it's toned down,” said Marcus Curry of Hartford.

It was during the midday peak Vernon Police say a hiker was hospitalized after heat-related issues on the Rails to Trails.

By later in the afternoon, those on the path found some shade.

“Actually, you can see down the path is all tree covered. So you're not in the bright sun, which is the worst of the heat,” said David O’Dea of East Hartford.

Experts also suggest those venturing out in sweltering conditions take frequent breaks, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes, and use sunscreen to help prevent a sunburn, which can cause sweat pores to clog, limiting the body’s ability to cool down.

“Common sense and listen to your body is the most important thing for all individuals. Make sure you're well hydrated. You don't spend too much time out in the heat or overexert yourself. And if you start feeling, you know, lightheaded or tired or short of breath, you know, you need to take a break,” said Dr. Geoffrey Chupp, Yale School of Medicine professor.

The doctor says one sign of heat frustration is if your skin gets dry and you’re not sweating when you should be. That’s likely because you’re already dehydrated.