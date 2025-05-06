Advisory issued not to use Scantic River while disinfection system is offline

The town of Enfield is urging people to avoid part of the Scantic River while the ultraviolet light disinfection system at the Somersville Water Pollution Control Facility is offline.

The town of Enfield website says there is an ongoing improvements project at the Somersville Water Pollution Control Facility in Somers and the ultraviolet light disinfection system is offline.

They are urging people not to go into the Scantic River between the Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Connecticut River or have contact with it until the system is back up, which is expected to happen around May 10.

Enfield’s website says there is no immediate threat to the public’s health or safety but the Somers Water Pollution Control Authority has issued an advisory to avoid contact with the Scantic River until the facility’s UV disinfection system is back online, which is tentatively scheduled for on or around May 9.

The Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection requires that this happen during recreation season, which runs between May 1 and Sept. 30, according to the town.

