Advocacy group files formal complaint against West Haven PD over death investigation

Demanding accountability from West Haven police. The advocacy group, Vivan Las Autonomas, filed a formal complaint Monday against the department regarding the death investigation of Roya Mohammadi, an Afghan immigrant.

They’re alleging police misconduct and negligence in her case.

“There needs to be accountability for the actions and wrongdoing,” Vanesa Suarez, an advocate with Vivan Las Autonomas, said.

There’s anger and frustration from advocates towards the West Haven Police Department over the pace of the investigation into the death of Roya Mohammadi.

The 29-year-old immigrant from Afghanistan died in March 2023 after her body was found in the West River. The manner of her death is still undetermined by the medical examiner.

The advocacy group, Vivan Las Autonomas. said her family has been frustrated by the lack of answers and believe she’s a victim of domestic violence.

“They have asked for answers. They have been constantly turned away,” Nika Zarazvand, an advocate with Vivan Las Autonomas, said.

The group filed a formal complaint against the department, accusing the lead detective of being neglectful and engaging in misconduct. In one allegation, they say he failed to conduct interviews with critical witnesses who provided evidence of violence towards Mohammadi at home.

“Because of the way that he handled this investigation, we may never actually get an arrest in her case,” Suarez said.

West Haven Mayor Dorinda Borer has previously said she follows Mohammadi’s case closely, speaking with investigators and feels the family’s pain.

In a statement in response to the filed complaint, she said:

“Disclosing facts related to an active and open investigation could compromise the outcome. I do know that our police department takes these cases extremely seriously and work hard every day towards resolution. At this time, we are unable to comment on ongoing investigations, including matters related to Justice for Roya. We remain committed to supporting fair and thorough processes and will continue to monitor developments closely. Out of respect for the integrity of these proceedings and for all involved, we will refrain from further comment until the appropriate time.”

The West Haven Police Department has previously said any accusations of negligence are baseless and not true.

The advocacy group is demanding the lead detective be decertified as a police officer.