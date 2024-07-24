Advocates call for moratorium on imported animals as CT shelters face overcrowding

Animal shelters across the state are running out of space, but advocates are trying to come up with a solution.

"I work in an animal control facility, myself, and we have been fuller than I can remember in many years," said Rachel Solveira, president of the CT Animal Care & Control Officers Alliance.

Solveira's group released a letter on Wednesday, saying shelters are "struggling" and "reaching full capacity". Some are also considering "euthanizing animals due to space and financial limitations."

The letter goes on to say there are several factors contributing to overcrowded shelters, including Connecticut's housing crisis, high pet care costs, a national shortage of veterinarians, and the pandemic.

"We're seeing kind of a little fallout from the COVID pandemic where everybody was home, and they were adopting pets. Well, now they've gone back to work, and they don't have time for them," said Solveira.

She says it also has to do with people adopting pets from out of state instead of the shelters that need it most.

"Based on numbers from registered importers, we have about 1500 animals coming in per year. But that doesn't include some of the illegal imports and some of the other big organizations in Connecticut that bring in a large number of animals," Solveira said.

She is seeing more animals from out of state end up in Connecticut shelters. That's why the group wants to put a moratorium on imported animals until facilities are not as overburdened.

Hartford's animal control officer Sherry Degenova says her facility almost reached full capacity last week.

"It's to the point where not a day goes by where I'm not picking up a stray dog," Degenova said.

This month alone, Degenova says she has picked up more than 30 dogs.

"We're seeing a lot more being dumped in the local parks, left tied to sides of schools that are no longer in session. You name it, we're getting them," said Degenova.

But some say it goes beyond putting a moratorium on imported animals.

"I think close to half the facilities have violations of state minimum guidelines and then they are understaffed, underbudgeted. So, I think that's a priority that needs to be put in place," said James Bias, executive director of the Connecticut Humane Society.

Bias says he would like to work with organizations and shelters around the state and come up with a multi-pronged approach.

"I do think that it's worth sitting down and trying to see how collectively we can look at a very important thing that's happening right now that is impacting the operators of these shelters and the animals that are housed in there," Bias said.