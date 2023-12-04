Advocates call for more apprenticeship programs to address potential childcare crisis

State leaders say Connecticut is in a childcare crisis due to a shortage of providers, but Monday they announced a first-of-its-kind apprenticeship to bring high-demand workers into that field.

The new program will train jobseekers in home-based childcare.

A new Connecticut Childhood Alliance study reveals there are more than 4,000 open childcare jobs, among just the 2,015 centers surveyed. That study made up just over 20% of center-based childcare in the state.

Experts say more providers could get kids off wait lists, and also address a possible need for care next school year, when the age to enroll in kindergarten in Connecticut goes up.

“We are essential support for the parents,” Maria Amado said at Monday’s press conference in Hartford.

Amado knows the value of home-based childcare. She welcomes kids from across the state to Green World Family Child Care, the program out of her home in Hartford.

Now, state leaders are announcing an apprenticeship to bolster such programs.

“Family childcare creates community based settings. That can be great and neighborhoods where people, sometimes there are challenges with transportation,” Beth Bye, commissioner of the CT Office of Early Childhood, said.

Bye says 20 to 30 people have enrolled in the apprenticeship for the coming year. The training requires classroom time along with 2,000 hours on the job. Apprentices will be paid while they learn.

It is a program many childcare advocates have been pushing for now for a decade, to address a worker shortage that leaves some families desperate to get their kids into care.

“In the state of Connecticut, the waitlist is very real. That includes my own friends and family members,” Eva Bermudez Zimmerman, Child Care for Connecticut's Future Coalition director, said. “Even as soon as you are declaring to anyone you know that you are pregnant, that's the moment that you should be looking for a childcare provider.”

The problem, they say, could be exacerbated in the 2024-25 school year, when a child will need to turn five years old by Sept. 1 to enter kindergarten in Connecticut. Right now, the cutoff is Jan. 1.

“They're going to be 11,000 more children who would be who in the past would have been eligible for kindergarten who won't be eligible,” Merrill Gay, CT Early Childhood Alliance executive director, said.

“Think of a line of children walking down a hallway and into a classroom, and two-thirds of the way through the line, somebody closes the door. What happens to that line of kids walking down the hall? They all sort of pile into each other. That's what we're going to see in childcare programs,” Gay said.

While these advocates say they support the state legislature raising the age to enroll in school, they wish there was more time to prepare.

It is why Georgia Goldburn said more apprenticeships are needed now for center-based care, seeing the home-based model as more of a long-term solution.

“It won't necessarily address immediately the crisis,” Goldburn, Hope for New Haven director, said. “But we have to have a dual prong approach to addressing the crisis because again, we need a short term strategy, and we need a long term strategy.”

Goldburn is helping pilot an apprenticeship program called Cercle for early childhood educators that will get off the ground this month.

That is along with state workforce pipeline programs at eight sites so far with more than 150 people involved.