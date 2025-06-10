Advocates celebrate endowment to expand childcare

Parents, advocates and lawmakers celebrated the creation of a new early childhood education endowment.

The endowment, which relies on surplus funds from the budget, will begin increasing childcare slots around the state after July 1.

“To all the families in Connecticut, to all of the early childhood providers in Connecticut, to all of the educators, to all the businesses in Connecticut – we heard you and we delivered,” Rep. Kate Farrar (D-West Hartford) said during a press conference Tuesday at the capitol.

The state will put up to $300 million from the unallocated operating surplus in account created in the treasurer’s office.

The state will determine each June how much surplus is available to transfer.

The state can then spend up to 12% of the endowment to expand childcare statewide.

The goal is to grow the endowment to a level that will allow the state to offer free childcares for all households earning less than $100,000 and cap expenses, on a sliding scale, for all families earning above that threshold.

The most a family would spend is 7% of its income.

“I just want to take a moment to acknowledge how much of a powerful step this is for working families,” Rep. Corey Paris (D-Stamford) said. “This is one less bill that they have to worry about.”

Republicans agreed that the state is well short of necessary childcare slots, but some objected to the way the expansion is funded.

The endowment will be outside the spending cap, a limit on state spending tied to inflation.

The state will also modify the volatility cap – a limit on how much the state can spend from certain revenue streams prone to fluctuation – to put more money into the budget, increasing the chances of an operating surplus.

House Republicans, who voted against the bill, proposed allocating money within the budget.

Rep. Vincent Candelora (R-Minority Leader) also criticized Democrats for establishing an endowment but also spending from the account immediately, not letting the account grow to a point where the state is only spending the interest earned on the endowment.

“It's not a sustainable endowment program and I think we should have prioritized it a little bit better,” Candelora said.

Democrats have said this plan will help protect the endowment from budget debates in years when finances get tight.

“It's probably the most important initiative in many a year and it's going to make an enormous difference in people’s lives,” Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut) said.

Lamont has not yet signed the endowment bill because it hasn’t reached his desk.

He has already signed into law another bill lawmakers approved with changes meant to recruit more workers into the childcare field.

Starting in 2027, programs that participate in the Head Start program will have to pay early childhood teachers with bachelors’ degrees the same as other teachers. The hope is that this will raise pay for all childcare workers.

The law also calls for subsidies to help childcare workers get health insurance.

Darnelys, a childcare worker in Waterbury who didn’t give her last name, said she’s had to stop working at times because she couldn’t find care for her own children.

She’s also had to make tough decisions because of the low pay she earned when she worked in childcare.

“We just weren’t making enough money to be able to pay for health insurance, a lot of those things like medicine, doctors' appointments,” she said through a translator. “So I cannot stress enough how much this is going to change my life.”