Advocates concerned over spike in fatal overdoses in CT in the last month

People who work with those struggling with addiction said the last month in cities like Hartford and New Haven have been among the worst in terms of overdose death rates.

Mark Jenkins with the Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance said over the past month, they’ve been “seeing some of the highest numbers since last year.”

“Statewide, from May 16 to June 6, we had 61 suspected fatal overdoses statewide. There were 27 suspected fatal overdoses in New Haven County during the same period of time that there was at least one fatal per day from June 3 to June 6 in New Haven. In Hartford, there were 17 suspected fatal overdoses and three in a single day on June 1,” Jenkins said.

“As it is right now, May of this year, we averaged over 23 overdoses per day, marking the highest monthly average or increase since July of last year," he continued.

Recently released state data showed 2024 as the third straight year of declining overdose deaths.

In 2024, there was a 26% decline in overdose deaths compared to 2023, with 990 fatalities, compared to 1,338 in 2023.

The deaths were mostly fentanyl-involved, at 76%.

Jenkins believes 2025 is shaping up to be a worse year.

“It'll definitely be a smaller margin just based on what we're seeing right now,” he said, “And hopefully it doesn't. It's not a flat line. I would love to continue to see a decrease.”

At Wheeler Health, they, too, are seeing an increase in need. President and CEO Sabrina Trocchi said at any given time, over 1,000 people are seeking treatment across their facilities.

“We’re continuing to see the demand for opioid treatment services,” Trocchi said. “The reduction is great, but there’s a lot more work that needs to happen.”

Jenkins said he hopes people stay vigilant and continue to help reduce the stigma surrounding addiction.

“When people see numbers are reducing, everybody feels we're safe, you know, and this is…we're not safe. We're not out of the woods,” he said. “Still be afraid. This can happen to anyone. It doesn't just happen to that mental picture of the individual you see.”