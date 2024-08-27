Advocates come together to discuss overdose prevention in New Haven

Inside of New Haven’s iconic Frank Pepe Pizzeria on Tuesday, youth advocates came together alongside mentors, advisors and industry leaders to share a slice of pizza and discuss drug use prevention.

The luncheon was hosted by the Governor’s Prevention Partnership. 16-year-old Alex Kosher was one of many teens and youth advocates to attend.

“Overdose is becoming even more relevant in my age,” the high school senior from Glastonbury said. “Getting youth to know and be knowledgeable about topics such as overdose will make such a difference in our community.”

Last year in Connecticut, there were 1,329 deaths due to accidental intoxication, according to the state. These deaths were related to use of drugs such as opioids like fentanyl and stimulants like cocaine.

“Nobody wakes up and says they want to be a drug addict,” New Haven native Doren Abubakar said. “You know, we know that this sort of happens.”

Abubakar’s 29-year-old daughter struggled with drug use.

“The number of years that she was using really did wear and tear on her body,” she said. “She has now passed from complications.”

Now she dedicates her time to spreading awareness about drug use and education the community on prevention.

“I think part of my openness about my journey with it is because I want other people to know that it could happen to anybody,” she said.

Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America President and CEO Barrye Price also attended the luncheon. He is visiting from Washington D.C. and listened in on stories shared from the New Haven community.

“We really interface with Congress, we interface with the White House, we interface with all the agencies that do work in alcohol, tobacco and the illegal, illicit drug space,” he said. “And so really take back here, is arming me with things I need to talk about on the national level in D.C.”

Tuesday’s luncheon comes ahead of National Overdose Awareness Day which is Saturday.