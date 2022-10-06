Aer Lingus Flights to Resume at Bradley International Airport

Aer Lingus will be returning to Bradley International Airport with nonstop flights to Dublin, Ireland.

The Connecticut Airport Authority and the governor said Thursday that the flights will begin March 26, 2023, operating daily through October.

The service will offer travelers the ability to connect to 28 UK and European airports, including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Vienna, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome and Prague, plus many more. The service is expected to operate annually on a seasonal basis until year-round demand is realized from the return of business travel, according to a news release from the state.

The service is expected to operate annually on a seasonal basis until year-round demand is realized from the return of business travel.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tickets are available to buy today, with roundtrips to Ireland starting from $459 and to Europe from $659.

“We are opening up key cities and regions in the United States to Irish and European customers by adding new transatlantic routes to our schedule,” Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton said in a news release. “Aer Lingus is forging ahead with its North American expansion plans, growing the number of transatlantic routes from its Dublin hub. The restart of the daily flight into Bradley International Airport is the only direct service to Europe, reflecting Aer Lingus’ ability to connect North American customers with Europe.”

Aer Lingus started operations at Bradley Airport in 2016, but service was interrupted in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The resumption of the Aer Lingus route has been a major priority in our recovery strategy,” Kevin A. Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, said in a statement. “We look forward to rebuilding the service, continuing the strong momentum it had prior to the onset of the pandemic, and bringing back easy and quick transatlantic access with an award-winning airline.”

Learn more online at aerlingus.com.