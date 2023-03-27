Aer Lingus Resumes Flights from Bradley Airport to Dublin

Aer Lingus is again flying from Bradley International Airport to Dublin.

The flights resumed on Sunday.

“After more than two years it’s great to be back flying back to Hartford. Our daily flights, from and through Dublin, will bring travelers from Ireland, the UK and Europe into the center of Connecticut which is home to global businesses and recognized as the insurance capital of the world,” Lynne Embleton, Aer Lingus CEO said, in a statement.

“As the only European airline operating out of Hartford, we also offer a unique service to US passengers, flying them directly on our non-stop service to Dublin, and through our Dublin hub, connecting them onwards to the most popular UK and European destinations,” Embleton said.

Aer Lingus first started operating out of Bradley International Airport in 2016, but the nonstop service was interrupted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said the flights will run daily through the end of October and the service is expected to operate annually on a seasonal basis until year-round demand is realized from the return of business travel.

For tickets and information on flight schedules and fares, visit aerlingus.com.