AFT president says New Haven's career, tech, education programs are a national model

When students walk into Wilbur Cross High School, not only are they going to learn the usual reading, writing and math, but they’re also getting the chance to learn career skills that can take them right into the workforce.

“They’re happy, they’re focused, they want to be here,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

Those are three really important ingredients in the recipe for successful students across the country, according to Weingarten. She met with students at Wilbur Cross High School on Wednesday where students are engaged in learning hands-on skills.

“Honestly, I’m really grateful to go to a school that has something for everyone,” said Jalexis Barns Estrada, a junior at Wilbur Cross.

She was on a team making butternut squash soup during the visit.

“I never really got into cooking but it’s something I know I’m going to need to know how to do,” Estrada said. “And I’d rather not grow and only eat ramen in college, so I’d like to know how to prepare a meal.”

Students can learn the culinary arts here and the culinary competition team has turned up the heat, placing at the championships.

Those that take an Emergency Medical Services course in partnership with Yale New Haven Health can become EMTs at ambulance companies in the state as soon as they graduate. The students were practicing CPR on adult and student dolls.

“Whether they choose to go on to college or into the career field, we’re setting them up for success beyond a simple test,” Assistant Superintendent Keisha Redd-Hannans said. “Because we know a test doesn’t measure the ability of our students.”

The offerings here are exactly what the AFT says is needed at schools around the country following the pandemic that has impacted loneliness, learning loss and literacy. It’s part of their campaign “Real Solutions for Kids and Communities.”

“So, we said let’s do more hands-on experiential learning, let’s have more wrap around services and lets focus on literacy,” Weingarten said.

She said the goal is to make sure students and families have options to consider outside of college. She added that 94% of kids in career technical education graduate on time, and 72% go off to college.

“It’s good to have different options and explore new things and stuff like that,” said student Odalys Delgado, who is working in the print shop. Her team is laminating bookmarkers for elementary students in New Haven.

“I like how there’s not a lot of pressure to do anything. And we have different tasks so if you don’t like something you can do something different,” Delgado said.

“Having all of these opportunities available to me is something that I want to make sure that, in my last two years here, I take advantage of,” Estrada said.