After Christmas Morning Water Leak Damages Family Restaurant, Community Steps Up

The community is rallying behind Luigi's Restaurant, an Old Saybrook staple, after a major water leak on Christmas morning caused extensive damage.

Leonard DiBella's grandfather, Luigi, opened the family restaurant in Old Saybrook 66 years ago. DiBella eventually took over the business from his parents and now carries on the tradition with his wife, Barbara, and their seven children.

"It means everything to me," said DiBella. "It is not just a paycheck for us, that is for sure.”

Christmas morning the DiBella family received a phone call alerting them to an emergency at the restaurant. When they arrived, they found water into the dining room.

“It was just like waterfalls coming out of the ceiling," said Michael DiBella, Leonard and Barbara's oldest child. "It was devastating."

When firefighters arrived, water was coming from the front door. The water traveled from the second floor, down to the dining rooms, and eventually to the basement.

“It looked like a monsoon," said DiBella. "Water was just pouring out everywhere. The ceilings had collapsed on to the floor.”

The family said they are incredibly grateful that no one was injured, but the damage is extensive. During one of the busiest times of the year, the restaurant is temporarily closed as they assess the damage and make repairs.

“It is going to be a long haul to get back to where we were," said DiBella.

When DiBella first saw the damage in the restaurant he described it as shocking. Amidst the chaos, he saw a framed picture of his parents "watching over" them.

"It was both moving and comforting," said DiBella.

It did not take long for people in the community to learn about the damage.

Mirsina Filindarakis also owns a restaurant, Mirsina's, in Old Saybrook. When she heard what happened, she knew she needed to do something to help.

"I think your worst feeling is actually for your employees so I thought- how about we start a GoFundMe page to help out the employees or until the insurance comes through to help them do what they have to do," said Filindarakis.

Filindarakis originally set the goal for $5,000, but the community quickly surpassed that goal. After several days, the fundraiser has already brought in more than $15,000 for the restaurant.

“They are a truly loved family in this community," said Filindarakis. "Now we can pay them back.”

The DiBella family struggled to put into words how much the outpouring of support has meant to them.

“The community has really kind of saved us," said Barbara.

It has not been difficult for the DiBellas to find a silver lining in their situation. They said that the community support reminds them that they are not alone.

"It is not about the sheetrock. It is not about the devastation. It is a people story," said DiBella. "Especially during the holiday season…isn’t that what it’s all about?"