After church collapse, Salvation Army steps in to feed New London homeless

The community has been coming together to help after a historic church in downtown New London collapsed last week and the Salvation Army will be providing meals for the homeless who the First Congregational Church had been serving.

The church on Union Street housed Engaging Heaven Church, which owns the building, and First Congregational Church.  

The steeple and roof collapsed around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and the building fell in on itself, rather than onto the street or nearby properties, which include City Hall and dormitories for Connecticut College students.

Demolition on the church, which was built in 1810, started on Friday.

The Salvation Army in New London said it will take over feeding the homeless in New London that were originally fed by the First Congregational Church.

They said the church served breakfast to around 70 people every weekday morning.

Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

The Salvation Army of New London is located at 11 Governor Winthrop Boulevard in New London.

The First Congressional Church website says that in the late 1800s, the church bell was used by arrangement with the town to call people to town meetings and to sound fire alarms.

