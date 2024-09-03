After devastating flooding, Seymour family faces rebuilding home

It’s been two weeks since the devastating flooding in parts of western Connecticut.

Washed-out streets are reopening but the road to recovery will be difficult for many, including a family in Seymour.

They said their damaged home must come down.

Andrew Brisch sprung into action as historic flooding filled his family’s home in Seymour last month.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“I was just running, you know, as much stuff as I can from downstairs I could carry by myself upstairs to try to save some stuff,” Brisch said.

His wife Emily and two young daughters were not there when the normally tranquil pond behind their home rushed in and wrecked it.

“I’m like disgusted by it. I don’t like how this happened,” daughter Gabby Brisch said.

“Seeing the damage that the water could do, like lifting up a whole refrigerator full of food and everything just washed away and all the mud and just everything that you own destroyed. I mean, it's just shocking and heartbreaking,” Emily Brisch said.

Then came more bad news.

The family learned the home would need to come down and insurance denied the claim because they did not have flood coverage.

They’re still on the hook for the mortgage.

And when it comes to rebuilding, they’re hopeful for funds from FEMA to cover some of the costs.

“Our favorite mermaid blankets are gone because of the flood. And we're doing the best that we can to fix this,” Gabby Brisch said.

They’re grateful for the community support.

Already tens of thousands of dollars have been raised through an online fundraiser.

“The more time goes on the more it kind of sinks in and you're like, ‘OK, this is our reality and this is what it is.’ And now we just have to move forward and figure out a way to rebuild our house,” Emily Brisch said.

Now besides the online effort, a block party fundraiser is being planned.

It’s going to take place on Sept. 28 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Woodside Avenue in Seymour.