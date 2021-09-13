new haven

After Fights, Parents Must Accompany Students to NHPS Sporting Events

After several fights broke out during a sporting event at a New Haven high school, the school district is requiring parents or guardians to accompany students who choose to attend future events.

School officials said several fights occurred in the stands during Friday's football game between Hillhouse High School and Hamden High School.

"These incident created conditions that were unsafe for spectators and required intervention by the New Haven Police Department, as well as our public safety officers and administrators," Superintendent Iline Tracey said in a notice to families.

The requirement will remain in effect until further notice. Students may only attend sporting events in the presence of a parent of guardian and they must remain at the event for as long as the student is in attendance, school officials said.

"Maintaining safe conditions for our students, staff, families, and community members is our highest priority in New Haven Public Schools," Tracey said.

This article tagged under:

new havenparentsNew Haven public schoolssporting events
