After Hurricane Ida, FEMA to Open Disaster Recovery Center in Norwich

Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) spent the day in Norwich, working to connect people with federal disaster assistance.

Remnants of Hurricane Ida brought severe weather to Norwich and the surrounding area in early September. The storm damaged approximately 25 businesses and about 125 homes.

Homeowners, renters, and business owners in New London and Fairfield counties who were affected by the storm are now eligible to apply for federal disaster assistance. President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for those counties in October.

People affected can apply for assistance at disasterassistance.gov. According to FEMA, about 900 people in the disaster areas have already registered for help.

Representatives from FEMA opened a Mobile Registration Intake Center (MRIC) at Three Rivers Community College Thursday. The center will later transition into a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC).

According to the Norwich Fire Department, the Disaster Recovery Center will be open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Three Rivers College. Norwich Fire Headquarters will host the center on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FEMA representatives will also be canvassing neighborhoods in Norwich where they know people were affected by flooding in September.

"Many people have experienced long-term effects. We have had people who have had to move out of their houses temporarily because there was so much damage," said Mark Waters, deputy emergency management director for the City of Norwich.