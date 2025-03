After off-duty officer kills armed man in Boston, safety questions top of mind

An off-duty Boston officer shot and killed an armed man during a confrontation at a Chick-fil-A in Back Bay Saturday evening, the violence unfolding in a busy part of the city in front of numerous witnesses and leaving the neighborhood on edge.

Prosecutors in Boston are asking anyone involved in what led up to the shooting on Boylston Street, or witnessed anything suspicious in the area, to come forward.

What we know about the Chick-fil-A shooting

Boston police Commissioner Michael Cox said the off-duty officer was in the fast food restaurant around 5:30 p.m. when two people ran inside, chased by a man with a knife who was trying to stab them. The officer identified himself as such and ordered the man to drop the knife.

When the man allegedly failed to drop the weapon, the officer shot the man. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one else was hurt.

"It honestly makes me question the general safety of Boston," resident Amara Nweke told NBC10 Boston.

"Hearing that, especially in my area of work, it's just like scary especially as a woman in the area it just makes me question what questions do I have to make to my schedule? Is this something I have to think about often in my day to day?"

Authorities say while they're sorry for the loss of life, they're glad the violence didn't escalate.

"We don’t look for loss of life. So our condolences go to the individual who was killed tonight," Cox said. "We’re proud of the police offiers who activate themselves whether its on duty or off duty to try to save lives. But we’re asking for the publics support and help, it was a pretty busy area, to contact us."

Neither the off-duty officer nor the man killed have been publicly identified. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said investigators believe there may have been other people involved in what led up to the knife attack and the shooting.

Trauma services available for those impacted by violence

Mayor Michelle Wu said trauma services are available through the city. For more information, click here.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated in the headline that the person shot was also an officer. The headline above has been corrected.