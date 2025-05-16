After Paralympic medals, Ali Truwit paying it forward for others

NBC Connecticut first introduced you to swimmer Ali Truwit about a year ago. At that time, she was one year out from surviving a shark attack that took her foot, and in the process of qualifying for the Paralympics. Since then, she qualified, won two silver medals for Team USA in Paris, and has started a foundation that has already helped grant four prosthetics to those in need.

“You know, for me May is a hard month,” Truwit said. “It marks two years after the amputation and the attack.”

So this year, she’s taking May back. Nearly 200 people joined Truwit at Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club for her first Stronger Than You Think Foundation Swim-a-thon.

“I thought this swim-a-thon to fundraise for Stronger Than You Think and benefit others would make it a lot happier and so far it has,” said Truwit. “The support that I’ve received from my town, the Paralympic movement, from all over is what made my recovery possible and I am so focused on paying that forward.”

In just one year, STYT has gifted four prosthetic grants and are well on their way to more. This swim-a-thon raised $90,000.

You can learn more about Truwit’s foundation here.