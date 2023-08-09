After toddler's deadly fall, mother facing manslaughter charge speaks out

A Hartford mother is now speaking out following the death of her two-year-old son.

Tabitha Frank is facing charges in connection with the toddler’s deadly fall from a third-story window.

She is due back in court Thursday morning as she faces charges including manslaughter.

But she wants people to know what’s been said about her in court documents is not the whole story.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“His smile was every… everything,” said Frank.

On Wednesday at a press conference in Pope Park in Hartford, Frank remembered her son, two-year-old Corneliuz Williams.

“You could be stressed out. He'd come in there and give you a hug. You know, it's not his job to make you feel good, but that's what he was for me. And he was for his sisters,” said Frank.

Hartford Police say the toddler died after falling from a third-story window in the family’s apartment on Capitol Avenue last month.

“I think that day is like the day of this nightmare that I can't seem to shake loose,” said Frank.

Detectives report the boy and his four sisters were left unattended.

In court documents, police say Frank had run out to buy supplies for the family.

While now the 34-year-old would not go into detail about what she was doing, she did say there had been a miscommunication about childcare.

“When I left that house, my intention was not to be gone for hours. It was literally supposed to be childcare was supposed to be pulling up,” said Frank.

As for the apartment itself, officers had described it as deplorable.

While Frank admits it wasn’t the cleanest, she was trying.

“I'm one person has to clean up a four bedroom apartment by myself,” said Frank.

DCF had been involved with the family previously, with 18 reports.

Though Frank would not say why.

Based on a visit about a month before the death – it was decided that further child protective services were not needed and the case was being closed.

“I was doing the best that I could. I was good mom. One thing happened. It was a mistake. I'm never gonna forget it. I'm never gonna forgive myself for it,” said Frank.

Frank is also now pleading for people to help pay for a proper burial for her son.

She’s looking to raise $8,000 and the services are being planned at All Faith in South Windsor.