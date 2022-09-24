AG, Town of Greenwich Launch Own Investigations Into Assistant Principal's Comments

A subpoena is expected from the state Attorney General's office related to a viral video pertaining to a Cos Cob assistant principal's alleged hiring practices.

The Greenwich Board of Education made the announcement during a recent board meeting.

While an exact day wasn't clear, board members said a subpoena is expected to be passed down within the coming days.

Board members informed the public that Attorney General William Tong had recently spent several hours talking with school officials about this video in detail.

The district is conducting their own investigation, with board members saying the process could possibly take weeks or even months.

The town has already hired a private investigator to look into the matter.

These investigations all stemmed from a highly edited, hidden camera video that was posted on social media recently by Project Veritas, where a Cos Cob school administrator is seen making concerning statements during a series of interviews with an undercover reporter.

In the video, the administrator appears to say that he does not hire conservatives and when asked if he learns a job applicant is Catholic, he responded, “You don’t hire them.”

NBC Connecticut has not been able to independently verify the video's accuracy.

Close to twenty people spoke during the public comment portion of the most recent Board of Education meeting, each voicing their dissatisfaction with not only the school administrator, but the board members themselves.

One woman claimed to have filed Freedom of Information Act requests and was subsequently given email documents that were sent by members of the board.

These emails allegedly showed board members had side stepped "the process" in order to approve a, what was described as, controversial ruler program, as well as allegedly accepting gifts from radical third party organizations that "undermine the morality" of Greenwich students.

The woman also called for the superintendent and deputy superintendent to be put on leave while this investigation is conducted.

State Representative Kim Fiorello voiced her concerns on the issue at hand during the meeting and urged the Board of Education to listen to the needs of the parents.

Board of Education members later went into executive session with the Greenwich Chief of Police shortly after the conclusion of the public portion of the meeting, which lasted over an hour.

District officials said that the assistant principal in question has been placed on administrative leave. Board of Education members said that Karen Vitti will assume the role as acting assistant principal.