Agreement to provide significant pay increase for group home union workers

A new multi-year agreement between the state and SEIU 1199 NE will result in significant wage increases for group home workers in Connecticut, according to Gov. Ned Lamont's office.

The governor said his administration has reached a three-year agreement with SEIU 1199 NE, which will provide wage increases for direct care workers in the state's nursing and group homes.

“The workers in our nursing homes and group homes provide critical support and care to our most vulnerable residents, and in doing so, deserve salaries that reflect their dedicated work,” Lamont said.

“I am proud to reach an agreement that provides workers with a significant increase in their compensation for the next several years, while also addressing the workforce crisis facing many of our nursing and group homes. This deal protects and maintains continuity of care for thousands vulnerable seniors and individuals with disabilities," he continued.

A few years ago, many healthcare union members took part in a three-week-long strike to secure new contracts.

The new agreement provides incremental increases in Medicaid for nursing homes and group homes over the next three years.

Lamont said the agreement creates a pathway for certified nursing assistants to make $26 an hour by Jan. 1, 2028.

“I’m happy that the governor and lawmakers saw the true value of healthcare workers like me,” Johannah Alabi, a CNA and one of the healthcare workers who participated in negotiations with Lamont’s office, said.

“The last thing we wanted to do was go on strike – we’d rather remain with our residents who need us. We’re looking forward to continuing to provide care while also feeling respected and supported for the hard work we do," he continued.