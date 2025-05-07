Agriculture officials urge residents to discard packages of seeds sent by mail

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (DoAg) and the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) are urging residents to properly send or throw away any packages of unwanted seeds sent to them through the mail.

CT DoAg said that the packages may be a risk to the environment.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

If any resident has received seeds, CT DoAg ask them to dispose of the package at the USDA Plant Protection, or at home following these steps:

Disposing at USDA Plant Protection:

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

If unopen, keep everything in the mail envelope. If open, place into a zip lock bag sealed, and then into a mail envelope.

Include name, address and phone number and a federal agriculture official will be in contact if any more information is needed.

Disposing at home:

Do not open the seed packet.

Wrap seed packet and duct tape the package closed.

Put seeds in zip lock bag and ensure all air is squeezed out.

Fold zip lock bag and completely cover the bag with duct tape.

Throw away in trash.

The USDA Plant Protection and Quarantine Office is located at 97 Barnes Rd., Unit 200 in Wallingford.