‘Aid a Pet' Provides Food, Supplies and Vet Care to Pet Owners in Need

Support is out there for pet owners. Whether you need food or vet care, you can turn to the non-profit Aid a Pet.

Aid a Pet has a pet pantry inside of Holy Trinity Church in Hartford and the non-profit works to protect pets.

The organization provides treats, kibble, canned food, leashes, collars, toys and bedding. When possible, it also provides vet care.

"Once she got spayed, her whole attitude changed. She's a lot healthier now, she's more lively," said John Alvarez, of Hartford.

Support goes a long way, especially now with inflation and the high cost of living.

Aid a Pet volunteers have seen the demand increase in recent weeks.

"It's been tough. It's been tough. You know, paying bills, rent, food. I appreciate this here," said Rosa Rojas, of Hartford.

Rojas said she was there picking up food and toys for her three-year-old cocker spaniel. She was one of dozens who came out for the support.

Aid a Pet's found said it is all about maintaining pet ownership, which is why they have the pet pantries available once a month.

The non-profit is completely run by volunteers who have cared for dogs, cats and pet owners in the Greater Hartford area for more than 20 years.

"I've been here since 2017, since I was 13 years old and I love coming here. And when people are nice and happy, it kind of makes you nice and happy," said Yanitsa Rosario, of Hartford.

More information on Aid a Pet can be found here.