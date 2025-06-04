Air quality to be impacted by elevated ozone levels Wednesday and Thursday

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the air quality could be impacted by elevated ozone levels on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 80s Wednesday, and about 90 degrees on Thursday.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

DEEP officials said warm temps can contribute to elevated ozone levels. The majority of the state is forecasted to reach air quality levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups.

CT DEEP CT DEEP

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Officials said Connecticut suffers from some of the worst air quality in the United States.

Last year, air quality exceeded the federal health-based standards for ozone, or smog, for 23 days.

CT DEEP CT DEEP

The air quality will be the worst between 2 and 8 p.m. Officials say you should try to get your activity or excise in before or after these times to minimize adverse health effects.

“With the expected high temperatures and smoke from the Canadian fires above Connecticut, we’re expecting unhealthy levels of ozone as air pollution from the mid-Atlantic combines with home-grown air pollution from transportation sources including higher emitting cars and trucks operating on Connecticut’s roads,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said.

In addition to elevated ozone levels, a smoke plume from Canadian wildfires will cause hazy skies Wednesday.

You can monitor the air quality in the state by clicking here.