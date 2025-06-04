StormTracker

Air quality to be impacted by elevated ozone levels Wednesday and Thursday

By Angela Fortuna

NBCDFW.com

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the air quality could be impacted by elevated ozone levels on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 80s Wednesday, and about 90 degrees on Thursday.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

DEEP officials said warm temps can contribute to elevated ozone levels. The majority of the state is forecasted to reach air quality levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups.

CT DEEP
CT DEEP

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Officials said Connecticut suffers from some of the worst air quality in the United States.

Last year, air quality exceeded the federal health-based standards for ozone, or smog, for 23 days.

CT DEEP
CT DEEP

The air quality will be the worst between 2 and 8 p.m. Officials say you should try to get your activity or excise in before or after these times to minimize adverse health effects.

Local

Cromwell 1 hour ago

Cromwell Board of Education tables action regarding Title IX investigation

Legislation 2 hours ago

New Canaan high school student advocates for farm to school program legislation

“With the expected high temperatures and smoke from the Canadian fires above Connecticut, we’re expecting unhealthy levels of ozone as air pollution from the mid-Atlantic combines with home-grown air pollution from transportation sources including higher emitting cars and trucks operating on Connecticut’s roads,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said.

In addition to elevated ozone levels, a smoke plume from Canadian wildfires will cause hazy skies Wednesday.

You can monitor the air quality in the state by clicking here.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us