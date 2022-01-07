Airlines Cancel Some Flights at Bradley Airport

Heavy snow is falling in Connecticut Friday morning there are some flight cancelations at Bradley International Airport.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said Bradley International Airport is open, snow removal operations are ongoing, but airlines have canceled around 12 percent of today’s flights.

They will primarily impact flights that were scheduled for Friday morning, but more cancellations are possible, according to the airport authority.

Anyone with plans to fly from Bradley or pick up someone who is flying in, check on the status of the flight.

You can check the arrivals and departures here.