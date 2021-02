A member of the Connecticut Air National Guard at Bradley Airport was taken to the hospital Friday morning after becoming disoriented inside the wing of a C-130 aircraft.

The wing of the plane is also a fuel tank, and fuel vapors exist inside, according to a spokesperson.

The airman was able to make his way to a hatch and was checked out by an ambulance crew. He appeared to be doing well, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution, the spokesperson said.