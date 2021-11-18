Airport Officials to Discuss Expected Thanksgiving Week Crowds at Bradley

It is expected to be a very busy holiday travel season with nearly 2.5 million New Englanders expected to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday alone, according to AAA.

Many of those travelers will be flying and officials at Bradley International Airport are anticipating large crowds during the week of Thanksgiving.

The Connecticut Airport Authority and the Transportation Security Administration will hold a joint news conference Thursday to provide information to travelers who will be passing through Bradley next week.

They will discuss expected passenger traffic, including which days are expected to be the busiest at the airport.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.