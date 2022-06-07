Airports, Travel Agents Gearing Up for Unusually Busy Summer Travel Season

With many travel restrictions gone and a pent-up desire to travel, hotels, highways and airports will be busy this summer. Experts are expecting travel to be at or even higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Inside French’s Worldwide Travel of Newington, there was evidence of the travel demand. Several groups of customers were booking trips.

Joyce and Peter Prizio are taking their three children and six grandchildren to Italy.

“Our hometown is San Mango Sul Calore,” Joyce Prizio said. “It’s about 50 minutes from the Amalfi coast.”

Agency owner Valerie French said she’s working nonstop to keep up with the pre-pandemic level travel needs.

Travel this summer looks much different than a year ago.

“Oh my God. It’s like 100-fold,” French said.

Her advice for summer air travelers is to be flexible as airlines try to meet the demand, and be sure to get travel insurance, especially if you’re flying internationally.

“Unfortunately, folks are testing positive [for COVID-19] overseas and they are not allowed to get back into the United States without quarantining," French said.

The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) said it is expecting about 10,000 passengers to come through Bradley each day during peak summer travel season. They suggest arriving 90 minutes before departure and considering signing up for “TSA Pre” to expedite security screening.

TSA Security is also advising people to be careful with what they pack and to look at their website to understand what items are forbidden in carry-on baggage. They will continue to limit carry-on liquids to 3.4 ounces, with one exception.

“You’re allowed to keep a 12-ounce bottle of sanitizer in your bag. Just because of the current environment we’re living in,” explained CAA Federal Security Director Bill Csontos.

For those driving to summer getaways, fuel prices have become significant. However, AAA said 40% of people who responded to a recent survey said it doesn’t affect their plans.

“Now that gas prices are approaching the ugly five dollars per gallon mark, we’re going to have to wait and see what people actually choose to do,” said AAA spokesperson Tracy Noble.

Meanwhile, many people like Amanda Tremblay are flying. She was booking her honeymoon trip today and is excited, regardless of any small inconvenience there may be.

“Everything’s kind of opening so we are, you know, I’m going to be standing in long lines but that’s okay,” Tremblay said.

French advises people to plan right now because things are booking very quickly. She also said to be ready for high rental car prices, which she tells us are currently around $100 a day.