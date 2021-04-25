5-Alarm Fire Breaks Out at Cape Cod Hotel

A heavy, 5-alarm fire broke out at a multistory hotel in Hyannis, Mass., Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The blaze at the Hyannis Harbor Hotel at 213 Ocean Street began around 2:30 p.m., Hyannis Fire said. It began on the first floor, and spread to the second and third floors, as well as the attic. Heavy wind gusts pushed the flames upwards and challenged fire crews to prevent them from spreading to other parts of the hotel.

It's unclear how many guests were in the hotel at the time, but officials say everyone made it out safely.

The fire was put out within a few hours, but smoke continued to rise from the roof into the evening.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts said earlier in the afternoon they were responding to the scene, and an unknown number of adults and children were reportedly being displaced.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is still unknown, but that it was the third major fire to break out at the hotel within the past decade.