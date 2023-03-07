Albuterol Among Drugs Continuing to Experience Shortage

When it comes to providing care and filling prescriptions, it’s been a busy year for both doctors and pharmacists.

“Anybody can wheeze with a given respiratory infection and we have been seeing one respiratory infection after another since the school year began,” said Dr. Regina Palazzo of Nutmeg Pediatric Pulmonary Services.

Among other drugs, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has listed albuterol as currently in shortage since late October.

In Connecticut, Palazzo says while finding the product has been a challenge, it hasn’t been impossible.

“We simply go through sometimes four or five pharmacies before we find one that has a supply that day,’ she said.

According to Greg McKenna, owner of Nutmeg Pharmacy, the shortage is twofold, starting with the season.

“This is really a big time of year. This hot and cold time, people are getting sick, we’re seeing a lot of strep, a lot of respiratory stuff,” McKenna said.

He said supply has struggled to meet demand.

“I have a full time purchasing person now who just every day is out in the market looking for it,” he said.

But for local pharmacies like his, McKenna said it’s the pricing of drugs like albuterol that has made maintaining inventory a complicated financial decision.

“Quite frankly, right now, we’re paying more for albuterol than we’re getting paid,” McKenna said.

For one box of a certain albuterol product used for a nebulizer, McKenna said he pays roughly $20. Due to various restrictions on pricing, he said he actually loses money on each sale.

“Almost 40% of the prescriptions, I am not reimbursed for my cost to fill that prescription,” McKenna said.

Negative margins make it harder to do business and stock the shelves. As a result, customers are the ones who might feel the pinch.

“It's terrible. I think the shortage of all this medication is really awful,” said Sally Walker of Essex.