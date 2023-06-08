Alcohol banned at several state parks and forests this summer

Alcohol will be banned at seven recreation areas this summer in an effort to cut down on trespassing and illegal activity.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has re-imposed its alcohol ban effective Friday, June 9 through Sept. 6 at these locations:

Gardner Lake State Park and State Boat Launch, Salem

Paugussett State Forest (upper section)/George Waldo State Park, Southbury

Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown/Middlefield

Lake Waramaug State Park, New Preston

Quaddick State Park, Thompson

Beach Pond Boat Launch, Voluntown, including a portion of Pachaug State Forest

Beach Pond Boat Launch, North Stonington, including a portion of Pachaug State Forest

DEEP said that in recent years, these areas have experienced bigger crowds and more alcohol consumption, which has led to increased incidents of misconduct, unruly behavior, property damage, trespassing and complaints by other visitors and the surrounding communities.

“Connecticut’s state parks, forests, and boat launches should be peaceful and family-oriented places where visitors can feel welcome and safe while enjoying the outdoors,” said DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes. “This measure, combined with continued supervision and education by DEEP staff and law enforcement officers, will help ensure a safe and enjoyable visit to these public spaces by citizens of all ages.”

In previous years, the ban has effectively reduced negative behaviors, in turn making state parks, forests and boat launches safe and enjoyable for all, according to DEEP.

These state parks and forests are in addition to areas where alcohol is already prohibited. For a full list of areas, click here.